A harsh and unforgiving land, Russia’s Murmansk Region is a place of stark beauty, with its vast stretches of tundra and spectacular fjords.

Despite its somewhat unstable and cool climate, Murmansk Region houses many wondrous sights and attractions which tourists may find interesting.

The region’s landscape and fauna make it a perfect place for hunting, river tourism, mountain climbing, skiing, hiking and bicycling.

And the local bodies of water have plenty to offer both to inquisitive divers and to fishermen seeking to catch some delicious salmon.