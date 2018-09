Greece introduced an environmental tax on January 1 making disposable plastic bags in supermarkets more expensive as a way to curb one of the main sources of environmental pollution.

Plastic is increasingly used throughout the world. Its production exceeds 300 million tons per year.

Due to its inability to decompose under natural conditions, plastic, in particular, settles in marine ecosystems. Every year, the world ocean receives from 4.8 to 12.7 million tons of plastic, according to scientists.

The Mediterranean Sea is "drowning in plastic," as nowadays a quarter of its fish could contain plastic debris.