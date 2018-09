The skyscrapers, known colloquially as “Stalin’s high-rises,” are a group of seven buildings in Moscow, designed in the Stalinist style, which serve as symbols of Soviet architectural achievements from the mid-20th century.

The buildings were erected from 1947 to 1953 and are frequently referred to as "Seven Sisters."

The Soviet government originally intended to construct nine such skyscrapers in total, however the last two buildings, namely the Zaryadye Administrative Building and the Palace of the Soviets, were never built.