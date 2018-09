Roman Fedortsov, a commercial fisherman from the Russian city of Murmansk, took Instagram by storm as he continues to post photos of bizarre-looking creatures fished out from the depths of the sea.

Each voyage undertaken by Fedortsov’s fishing vessel ends up with him posting photos of some of the more peculiar creatures caught by the ship’s nets.

Despite his newfound fame in social media, Fedortsov treats his photos of deep sea denizens as a hobby rather than as a source of income.