Register
19:37 GMT +305 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Photo

    What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant

    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    News

    All news
    All news
    • What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant
    • What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant
    • What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant
    • What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant
    • What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant
    • What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant
    • What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant
    • What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant
    • What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant
    • What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant
    • What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant
    • What Does It Feel Like to Be a Flight Attendant
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Aeroflot flight attendants Anastasia Belousova, Nikita Duka and senior flight attendant Maria Trofimova (left to right) at Sheremetyevo Airport.

    The main task of a cabin crew is to do its best to ensure that passengers on board are comfortable while at the same time monitoring the implementation of safety rules on the plane.

    Initially it was the second pilot who was responsible for guaranteeing the comfort and safety of passengers on board. However, this was considered dangerous from the point of view of safety. In 1928 in Germany, a third member was added to the cabin crew, known as a flight attendant. Two years later, a passenger air service in the United States came up with the idea of hiring attractive young women to attend to passengers. In the early days, the price of air travel limited the market for flights to mostly male business travelers. In addition, women weighed less and any extra kilogram makes a huge difference during the flight.

    Sputnik offers you a glimpse into the process of training flight attendants at the Russian airline Aeroflot.

    Tags:
    flight attendant, women, Aeroflot, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More photos

    • Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
      Last update: 18:07 04.08.2018
      18:07 04.08.2018

      Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands

      Since its opening in June, Vietnam's Golden Bridge Cau Vang has been attracting crowds of tourists willing to see the unique piece of architecture lifted up by a pair of giant hands.

      7
    • This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
      Last update: 13:01 03.08.2018
      13:01 03.08.2018

      This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3

      Protests, natural disasters, competitions and colorful festivals — the last seven days have given the world a lot to keep up with.

      20
    • The Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops
      Last update: 21:56 02.08.2018
      21:56 02.08.2018

      Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops

      On August 2, Russia celebrates Airborne Troops Day, marking the 88th anniversary of the founding of the Soviet and Russian Airborne Troops.

      14
    • Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
      Last update: 16:00 01.08.2018
      16:00 01.08.2018

      Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018

      Contestants from Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine have contended for the title of the most beautiful girl of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

      16

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse