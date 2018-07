Jellyfish Lake in the Pacific Ocean is one of the most beautiful places on our planet. Find out what the underwater world of this spectacular lake looks like in Sputnik's gallery.

Jellyfish Lake is a small lake 460 meters (1509 feet) in length and 160 meters (525 feet) in width with a depth of 50 meters (164 feet).

The lake was formed more than 12 million years ago, as a result of a collision of two tectonic plates. The crack that was created in the earth was filled with small marine inhabitants, including jellyfish, which were able to leak through the pores in the limestone surrounding the area.