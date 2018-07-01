Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers

Lionel Messi's birthday celebration as well as picturesque views of Russian cities and life of ordinary citizens — photographs managed to capture the most precious and elusive moments.
FIFA World Cup has attracted not only a lot of fans but also foreign correspondents to Russia. Many of them wrote that fears about their visit to the country had not materialized and they have only fond memories of their trip. Sputnik offers you a glimpse to what Russia is like from the perspective of foreign photographers.
Sputnik has gathered the pictures of the most important and colorful events of the last seven days in the following photo gallery.
Football is a very emotional sport, with its fans reacting to every action on the field with cries and screams, taking every goal and foul to heart.
More than 2.5 million fans arrived in Russia to watch football matches during the first week of the World Cup, with an increasing number of women attending games in the stadiums.
