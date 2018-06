One rarely gets the opportunity to witness a battle of nature with people, but the United Arab Emirates is just one place where you can glimpse this phenomenon.

Surreal and apocalyptic aerial photographs made by Australian photographer Irenaeus Herok show how the desert slowly but inevitably can "swallow up" highways and settlements in the Emirates.

The barren and desolate territory of the Emirates was settled at an incredible rate, for example, Dubai grew from an unremarkable port city to a vibrant metropolis in only several decades.