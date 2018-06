Their success was global; women at the time struggled to identify with this unattainable ideal of beauty. Let's remember the most famous supermodels at the end of the twentieth century.

Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Carla Bruni, and Helena Christensen — everyone knows these names, as they have become legendary models, with their faces on the covers of multiple magazines, commercials, and movies. They are famous for their endless legs, great forms, perfect skin and enchanting faces. Take a look at women that have become true icons of fashion.