Royal wedding gowns can be a pieces of art, as they strive to match the fairytale magnificence of their times.

The United Kingdom's royal wedding dresses have been famous for their majestic simplicity, without unnecessary extravagance. These dresses have been setting the course for subsequent wedding fashion for years after their respective use. From the moderate gorgeousness of Queen Elizabeth II's dress and the brilliancy of Princess Diana to the sculptured simplicity of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's elegantly minimal one.