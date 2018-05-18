This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18

Browse this gallery compiled by Sputnik to see what has transpired in the various corners of our planet during the last seven days.
From volcanic eruptions and Brazilian bikini-clad ladies to Palestinian protests, Don Cossack practices and the new Star Wars movie premiere, all the outstanding events that brightened and affected our lives this week - follow Sputnik’s weekly gallery and see what’s been going on around the world.
Ramadan is a sacred time for Muslims who believe that during this month the heavens open up and God can hear all their prayers. From dawn till dusk for the entire month, Muslims consume neither food nor water.
A land of numerous skyscrapers, a vast desert, speedy sports cars and football, Qatar is preparing to greet the guests of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Apart from the sporting event, it has a lot to offer. Have a sneak peek with Sputnik's gallery.
Sputnik offers its selection of awkward moments accidentally caught on camera at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
Take a look at the opening ceremony of the US embassy in Jerusalem and violent Gaza protests that have claimed dozens of lives in the following photo gallery.
