Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World

The dance takes its origins from Egypt and Turkey with an Indian influence, and now has become a very popular form of entertainment, with lots of women practicing belly dancing to evolve their sense of rhythm and make their movements more fluent.
Belly dancing is an Arabic dance that has taken many different forms depending on the country and region, both in costume and dance style.
The dance takes its origins from Egypt and Turkey with an Indian influence, and now has become a very popular form of entertainment, with lots of women practicing belly dancing to evolve their sense of rhythm and make their movements more fluent.
From the Russian presidential inauguration, Victory Day in Russia and the Color Sky Festival in Turkey to the Met Gala 2018 in New York, all the outstanding events that brightened our life this week - follow Sputnik’s weekly gallery and see what’s been going on around the world.
One of the amazing features of Petra is its rocks, consisting mainly of red sandstone, which constantly changes its appearance throughout the day, coloring the city in all shades of red.
This year marks the 73rd anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazism in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). In a massive military parade, 13,000 servicemen marched through the Red Square in Moscow along with 159 vehicles and 75 aircraft.
The highly anticipated haute couture and, eventually, ridiculous costume party, the Met Gala took the Catholic Church for its theme. Watch what angels, sinners, saints and other celestial beings set their foot onto the red carpet in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Sputnik's gallery.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)