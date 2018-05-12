Register
12 May 2018
    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World

    © AFP 2018 / Mark Ralston
    Belly Dancer Kristina Mnoyan of Russia competes in the Taxsim category of the 2017 "Belly Dancer of the Universe Competition" in Long Beach, California, on February 19, 2017.
    The annual competition sees dancers from all over the world competing for prizes in six different categories.

    Belly dancing is an Arabic dance that has taken many different forms depending on the country and region, both in costume and dance style.

    The dance takes its origins from Egypt and Turkey with an Indian influence, and now has become a very popular form of entertainment, with lots of women practicing belly dancing to evolve their sense of rhythm and make their movements more fluent.

    belly dancing
    • This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
      Last update: 17:50 11.05.2018
      17:50 11.05.2018

      This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11

      From the Russian presidential inauguration, Victory Day in Russia and the Color Sky Festival in Turkey to the Met Gala 2018 in New York, all the outstanding events that brightened our life this week - follow Sputnik’s weekly gallery and see what’s been going on around the world.

    • Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
      Last update: 16:06 10.05.2018
      16:06 10.05.2018

      Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra

      One of the amazing features of Petra is its rocks, consisting mainly of red sandstone, which constantly changes its appearance throughout the day, coloring the city in all shades of red.

    • Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos
      Last update: 20:50 09.05.2018
      20:50 09.05.2018

      Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos

      This year marks the 73rd anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazism in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). In a massive military parade, 13,000 servicemen marched through the Red Square in Moscow along with 159 vehicles and 75 aircraft.

      2018 Victory Day Celebrations
    • Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
      Last update: 21:40 08.05.2018
      21:40 08.05.2018

      Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York

      The highly anticipated haute couture and, eventually, ridiculous costume party, the Met Gala took the Catholic Church for its theme. Watch what angels, sinners, saints and other celestial beings set their foot onto the red carpet in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Sputnik's gallery.

