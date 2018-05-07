Register
    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption

    © REUTERS / U.S. Geological Survey
    Lava advances along a street near a fissure in Leilani Estates, on the Kilauea volcano's lower East Rift Zone, Hawaii, the US, on May 5, 2018.

    The eruption of the Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has forced people off their homes, filled the air with toxic gas and flooded the streets with hot lava.

    Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano started erupting at the end of the last week after the archipelago’s Big Island was shaken by two earthquakes. The volcano sent lava into Hawaiian communities, forcing thousands of people to flee from their mountainside homes. Up to 10,000 people have been asked to evacuate following the eruption.

    The authorities have reported high levels of toxic sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems, while scientists said that lava had spewed more than 61 meters into the air. The number of destroyed homes has jumped to 26, according to the latest reports.

    natural disasters, earthquake, eruption, volcano, Hawaii
