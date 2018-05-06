From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home

China is home to some of history's most significant inventions: paper, the compass, gunpowder and book printing. Nowadays China, with its hi-tech plants and factories, is among the countries driving global industrial development; however, China's innovative way of thinking goes far beyond that.

Forty-year-old Zhu Yue has already spent almost $160,000 of his savings building a homemade, full-scale version of an Airbus A320 jet. He once told reporters that it has been his dream since childhood to own a plane. Zhu, an aviation admirer, earlier worked as an auto mechanic and now he plans to turn his replica into a restaurant with a simulation cockpit and rotating turbines.

Here is a look at what else some enthusiastic Chinese have managed to patch together themselves.