Fifty engines of different epochs from the beginning of the 20th century till the late Soviet era drove down Moscow's central streets in a retro rally this weekend. Although the organizers spared the oldest creations of Russian and foreign engineering genius dating back to 1949 and earlier, other cars competed at full scale to the joy and surprise of passers-by. To find out more about these vintage cars, please refer to our gallery.