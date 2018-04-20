This Week in Pictures: April 14-20

Browse this gallery compiled by Sputnik to see what has transpired in the various corners of our planet during the last seven days.
From Russian beauties in bikinis to fully covered Somalian girls, from rallies in Brazil to protests in the UK and clashes in France - follow Sputnik’s weekly gallery and see what’s going on around the world.
On April 17, Russian troops uncovered a lab in Douma, which, according to chemical defense specialist Alexander Rodionov, could have been used by terrorist groups for the production of chemical weapons.
Israel has plunged into a two-day celebration of its 70th Independence Day, which was preceded by an annual solemn mourning ceremony in honor of soldiers fallen in the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, which began the day after the state’s establishment.
Iran’s city of Yazd has been engulfed by a sandstorm which transformed day into night and left many without electricity.
April 18 marks the International Day of Monuments and Historic Sites. Each year this day is celebrated with different activities including visits to monuments, heritage sites, and conferences. Sputnik takes a look at some of the lesser known world heritage sites.
