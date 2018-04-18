Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd

Amazing photos of a sandstorm in Iran show a dense cloud rising and hovering over buildings and roads.
Sandstorms like this occur over desert land and can reach thousands of feet into the air, propelled by strong winds.
Iran’s city of Yazd has been engulfed by a sandstorm which transformed day into night and left many without electricity.
April 18 marks the International Day of Monuments and Historic Sites. Each year this day is celebrated with different activities including visits to monuments, heritage sites, and conferences. Sputnik takes a look at some of the lesser known world heritage sites.
The Day of the Sun is one of the main public holidays in North Korea, which marks the birth anniversary of the country's founder Kim Il Sung, grandfather of current North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
A mountain descent in bathing suits is one of the most spectacular events of GrelkaFest 2018, which was held in the Russian ski resort of Sheregesh on April 6-15. Thousands of people also took part in numerous activities including the Holi festival of colors, ski jumping and snowboarding, a beauty contest and a number of concerts.
Early in the morning, the skies above Syria burned with over 100 missiles that targeted the country's civilian and military facilities, the US-led punitive strike, which came as a response to unverified reports blaming Damascus for chemical weapons usage in the city of Douma.
