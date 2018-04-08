Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection

Thousands of Christians have celebrated the great holiday of Easter, lighting candles the flame from the 'miracle light' that represents the resurrection of Christ and is passed to every Orthodox church around the world.

This year, Catholic, Protestant and Orthodox Christians, who use different liturgical calendars, celebrated Easter one week apart, with Catholics and Protestants marking Easter on April 1 and Orthodoxs celebrating Paskha on April 8. In 2017 the celebration occurred on the same dates. Russian President Vladimir Putin attended Easter services at Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral where several thousand people gathered, including members of parliament to mark the occasion.