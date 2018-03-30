This Week in Pictures: March 24-30

Register
    • Penitents of the 'La Paz' brotherhood walk to church during the Palm Sunday procession in Seville, Spain at the start of the Holy Week
    • A Sukhoi Su-30SM Flanker-C fighter during the Aviadarts 2018 international competition in Krasnodar Territory. Image taken through glass
    • Students clash with riot police outside the Chilean Education Ministry building during a protest in Santiago, Chile on March 27, 2018, after Chile's constitutional court struck down a law that would have banned universities from operating for profit, dealing a blow to the free tuition reforms brought in by former left wing president Michelle Bachelet
    • A Palestinian woman herds sheep near the Gaza-Israel border on the outskirts of Gaza City
    • Verkhovna Rada deputy Nadezhda Savchenko, suspected of preparing terrorist attacks in central Kiev, during a hearing at the Shevchenkovsky District Court in Kiev
    • Demolition of an unfinished TV tower in Yekaterinburg. Its construction was stopped in the last year of the USSR's existence
    • Participants in the Holi Mela Festival of Colours held at the Indian Culture Center in Moscow
    • Children carry bricks to an oven near Nyamlel, South Sudan
    • An aircraft passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at an impromptu memorial near the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall in Kemerovo to honor those killed in a fire there
    • A thick sandstorm engulfed the Sudanese capital on Thursday, forcing authorities to cancel flights and shut schools in Khartoum and other nearby towns
    • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as he paid an unofficial visit to Beijing, China, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang
    • An EMERCOM firefighter extinguishing a fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya shoppng mall in Kemerovo
    • A model uses her smartphone as she waits backstage before displaying creations from designer Grace Chen on the catwalk during China Fashion Week in Beijing
    • Aegean airlines air hostesses take selfies after a news conference in Athens
    • Central Asian shepherd dog Elza and Milasha the leopard cub during a walk at the Sadgorod Zoo outside Vladivostok
    • Swiss pilot Raphael Domjan in a spacesuit developed by the Russian Zvezda Scientific Production Enterprise, after testing the spacesuit during a simulation of a flight at an altitude of 25,000 meters, at a Zvezda facility in the Moscow Region
    • The building of the Primorye government building in Vladivostok is seen here after the lights were turned off as part of the Earth Hour event
    © AFP 2018/ Cristina Quicler
    Penitents of the 'La Paz' brotherhood walk to church during the Palm Sunday procession in Seville at the start of the Holy Week. March 25.

    A deadly shopping mall fire in a Siberian city, a devastating sandstorm in Sudan, protesters’ clashes with riot police in Chile, Kim Jong-un’s surprise appearance in Beijing, religious observances, derelict building demolition and a high-speed combat aircraft contest - take a gander at the week’s more notable events in this Sputnik’s photo gallery.

    Browse Sputnik’s weekly gallery and see what transpired in various corners of our planet during the last seven days, and what these events looked like.

    • Chapel of Michael Archangel
      Last update: 21:15 29.03.2018
      21:15 29.03.2018

      Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island

      300 year-old wooden churches from a distant island in the Russian north are not that easy to get to, but those who have seen them swear they are impossible to forget. Hollywood stars and thousands of tourists from all over the world confirm! Sputnik has picked up the poster-images of Russia's architectural wonder.

      12
    • Kim Jong Un Visits China
      Last update: 20:27 28.03.2018
      20:27 28.03.2018

      Kim Jong-un Visits China

      The Chinese government confirmed Wednesday that North Korea's reclusive leader went to Beijing and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in his first known trip to a foreign country since coming to power in 2011.

      14
    • Russia Mourns Kemerovo Mall Fire Victims
      Last update: 15:47 28.03.2018
      15:47 28.03.2018

      Russia Mourns Kemerovo Mall Fire Victims

      While the first funerals for the victims of the shocking tragedy have just been held in the coal-mining town, Wednesday has been declared a day of national mourning in the country.

      Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
      12
    • Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
      Last update: 16:56 27.03.2018
      16:56 27.03.2018

      Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It

      Even though several governments maintain permanent manned research stations in the world's second-largest continent, we all know who the frozen land really belongs to.

      13

