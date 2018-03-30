This Week in Pictures: March 24-30

Browse Sputnik’s weekly gallery and see what transpired in various corners of our planet during the last seven days, and what these events looked like.
A deadly shopping mall fire in a Siberian city, a devastating sandstorm in Sudan, protesters’ clashes with riot police in Chile, Kim Jong-un’s surprise appearance in Beijing, religious observances, derelict building demolition and a high-speed combat aircraft contest - take a gander at the week’s more notable events in this Sputnik’s photo gallery.
300 year-old wooden churches from a distant island in the Russian north are not that easy to get to, but those who have seen them swear they are impossible to forget. Hollywood stars and thousands of tourists from all over the world confirm! Sputnik has picked up the poster-images of Russia's architectural wonder.
The Chinese government confirmed Wednesday that North Korea's reclusive leader went to Beijing and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in his first known trip to a foreign country since coming to power in 2011.
While the first funerals for the victims of the shocking tragedy have just been held in the coal-mining town, Wednesday has been declared a day of national mourning in the country.
Even though several governments maintain permanent manned research stations in the world's second-largest continent, we all know who the frozen land really belongs to.
