22 March 2018
    Photo

    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Russia's second largest city and former imperial capital has taken the lead in the award. Apart from numerous historical sights and impressive cathedrals, travelers valued cozy local bars and the diverse night life.

    A major tourist platform gathered marks and reviews which avid travelers shared with them in 2017 for their annual award. Ahead of this summer's high season, Sputnik presents a top-ten list of Russian destinations.

    This week the tourist giant TripAdvisor published the winners of the annual "Travelers' Choice Awards 2018," after analyzing millions of their users' opinions. For those who are eager to see Mother Russia, we gathered the 10 best cities according people’s choices. From the breathtaking view of St. Petersburg’s grand cathedral to the snowy peaks of Sochi, the former Olympic city – all of them are here for you in our gallery.

    READ MORE: Mike Tyson Calls Russians 'Sensitive and Kind' During Urals Tour (PHOTOS)

    Tags:
    Travel, travel advisory, tourism, Moscow, Russia, Anapa, Krasnaya Polyana, Saint Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Ufa, Krasnodar
