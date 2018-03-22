The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia

This week the tourist giant TripAdvisor published the winners of the annual "Travelers' Choice Awards 2018," after analyzing millions of their users' opinions. For those who are eager to see Mother Russia, we gathered the 10 best cities according people’s choices. From the breathtaking view of St. Petersburg’s grand cathedral to the snowy peaks of Sochi, the former Olympic city – all of them are here for you in our gallery.

READ MORE: Mike Tyson Calls Russians 'Sensitive and Kind' During Urals Tour (PHOTOS)