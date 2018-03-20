The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes

An equinox in astronomy is the point in time when the Sun is directly above the Earth's equator, occurring around March 20 and September 23 each year.
In most cultures, the equinoxes and solstices are considered to start or separate the seasons.
While the International Earth Day is universally celebrated on April 22, March 20 is recognized as the Equinox Earth Day to mark the precise moment of astronomical spring in the Northern Hemisphere, and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere.
Conceptualized and founded by activist and UN special advisor Jayme Illen in 2011, the International Day of Happiness is celebrated worldwide on March 20.
On March 19, 1906, Russian submarines were ordered to be allocated as a separate class of warships and the date has since been celebrated through the Soviet era and into the new millennium.
With the exit polls about to trickle in some time after 9pm Moscow time, the final turnout is already expected to exceed 2012 numbers and the Kremlin's initial target figure.
In June 2017, the Polish Senate enforced the latest ammndments to the decommunization law, giving the green light to the dismantling of 500 Soviet World War II monumets before March 30 all across the country.
