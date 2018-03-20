The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes

While the International Earth Day is universally celebrated on April 22, March 20 is recognized as the Equinox Earth Day to mark the precise moment of astronomical spring in the Northern Hemisphere, and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere.

An equinox in astronomy is the point in time when the Sun is directly above the Earth's equator, occurring around March 20 and September 23 each year.

In most cultures, the equinoxes and solstices are considered to start or separate the seasons.