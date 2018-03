On March 19, 1906, Russian submarines were ordered to be allocated as a separate class of warships and the date has since been celebrated through the Soviet era and into the new millennium.

Today, the foundation of modern submarine forces of the Russian Navy consists of strategic nuclear and multi-purpose vessels armed with ballistic and sea-launched missiles.

Russia's non-nuclear submarine fleet is currently undergoing modification, with the construction of units with an anaerobic power plant set to begin this year.