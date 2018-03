The Gallops of Morocco is a mixture of a ride in harsh conditions, an intensely challenging race, and a rich touristic discovery with beautiful views at the gates of the Sahara.

Riders from across the world gather in Morocco to compete in one of the most frantic races in the world. The "Gallops of Morocco" horse race takes place in the desert of Merzouga in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert. Competitors spend four to seven hours a day in the saddle, covering up to 30 kilometers (18 miles) of rough terrain a day.