Register
17:30 GMT +303 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Photo

    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color

    Get short URL
    0 20

    News

    All news
    All news
    • Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    • Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    • Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    • Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    • Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    • Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    • Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    • Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    • Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    • Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    • Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    • Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    • Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    • Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    © AFP 2018/ Dibyangshu Sarkar
    Indian students smear colored powder over themselves during a Holi event in Kolkata on February 26, 2018.

    Streets all over India turned into playgrounds on Thursday as revelers threw colored powder and water at each other in celebration of Holi, also known as the Hindu festival of color.

    Holi is probably the least religious of all Hindu festivals, but at the same time it's definitely the most colorful.

    The annual holiday marks the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

    Tags:
    India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More photos

    • This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
      Last update: 14:54 02.03.2018
      14:54 02.03.2018

      This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)

      From blistering cold traveling from Siberia to Europe to Vladimir Putin addressing the Parliament and awarding the Olympians: we've got this week's most striking images lined up for you in Sputnik's photo gallery.

      25
    • Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
      Last update: 18:27 01.03.2018
      18:27 01.03.2018

      Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day

      Stop your activities, take a moment and look at these little feline beauties. You can sing the lyrics of this popular children's song, popularized by the show Big Bang Theory as you go through these images: "Soft kitty, warm kitty, little ball of fur! Happy kitty, sleepy kitty, purr purr purr!"

      17
    • Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
      Last update: 17:21 28.02.2018
      17:21 28.02.2018

      Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards

      Experience the best in contemporary photography: free to enter and open to artists from all countries, the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards is a powerful voice in the picture-taking industry, with the ability to set up the careers of its winning, shortlisted and commended photographers.

      29
    • Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
      Last update: 14:23 27.02.2018
      14:23 27.02.2018

      Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom

      After a relatively mild winter, the last few days of February have brought unusual cold, snow and ice to Moscow.

      10

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok