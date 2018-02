A new study revealed that in recent decades, the pace of sea level rise has picked up and coastal real estate could be under water by the end of the century.

Long-term sea level rise set in motion by near-term carbon emissions threatens major coastal cities across the world.

Here we present paired images showing how iconic locations — in London, Shanghai, Mumbai, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Durban and New York — could fare under the scenarios of business as usual vs. a sharp transition to clean energy.

The study was published on Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.