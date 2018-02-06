Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light

Migutin has captured the surreal images of the so-called Exclusion Zone through an infrared filter. An area of 30 kilometers in all directions from the plant is largely unpopulated with the exception of about 300 residents who refuse to leave. It is, however, frequented by tourists and "stalkers" ever since the Ukrainian goverment opened up the sealed zone around the reactor in 2011. You can also take a look at the photographer's Instagram page to see even more of his unique work.