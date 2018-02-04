Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer

Usually the only thing people know about reindeer is that they pull Santa’s sleigh through the sky on Christmas Eve to deliver gifts to children around the world. But for people who live in the north reindeer are not just pets but an important part of their life.

For residents of the Murmansk region in Russia reindeer are first of all transport, and sometimes food and clothes. The Tundra agricultural production cooperative is the one of the largest reindeer breeding enterprises in Russia. Since 1930 employees of the cooperative have been engaged in reindeer herding and supply their products to the indigenous peoples of the north.

Deer as a species live in a variety of places, even in Africa. Although, of course, reindeer are most often found in the tundra and taiga. Deer are very clever; learn more about these amazing animals in Sputnik’s photogallery.