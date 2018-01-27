Sex Scandals and Politics

So, compromising materials have become the most popular tool to get rid of opponents. No wonder sex scandals are appearing so often now.
Modern politics resembles reality TV shows: rivals have no scruples about exploiting juicy details about each other; every politician wants to win, no matter what.
From Turkey's operation in Syria's Afrin and the volcano eruption in the Philippines to the Paris fashion week and flooding in the French capital - take a look at this week's (January 13-19) pictures of the most colorful and memorable moments in Sputnik's photo gallery.
A religious holiday known as Tatiana Day, named after the St. Tatiana of Rome, observed annually on January 25, is also celebrated in Russia as Student's Day.
The nominations for the upcoming 90th Academy Awards ceremony were announced on Tuesday, January 23.
With some 65,364 hectares (252.37 square miles) of forests, fields and coastline, Kurilsky State Nature Reserve in the country’s Far East is one of the largest wintering sites for seabirds. Sputnik offers you a closer look at the calming beauty of the unique sanctuary located on several islands in the Pacific Ocean.
