This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)

Take a look at some of the most interesting and important events of the week, captured by photographers from across the globe.
From a volcano eruption in the Philippines and protests in Lebanon on the seventh anniversary of the Arab Spring Revolution to traditional Orthodox Epiphany bathing in freezing waters, marking the baptism of Jesus Christ - take a look at this week's (January 13-19) pictures of the most important and colorful events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
As Russian Orthodox Christians celebrated one of their most important ancient holidays, hundreds of thousands braved the bitter cold to perform the traditional mass bathing ritual to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ in the waters of the Jordan River.
Rooftops make a perfect place to create an oasis, where residents of the Mediterranean metropolis can take a break from the hustle and bustle of the Israeli financial and entertainment center. Here, one can find flourishing gardens, cozy restaurants, yoga, music and art studios and even guest houses.
Take a glimpse of the magnificent green, yellow and turquoise colors flashing in the sky above the county’s Extreme North region.
As three stations of the Russian capital’s subway were granted the status of national architectural monuments, let’s take a look at some of the most spectacular "palaces of the people."
