As New Year 2018 descends upon the world, cities all across the globe stand ready to greet it in their full glory.

Moscow, Beirut, Rome, Sydney, Berlin, Prague — cities in all corners of our planet celebrate the coming of the year 2018. And while Christmas trees and lights may appear somewhat uniform, many locales have their own unique flair when it comes to winter holiday decorations. Browse this gallery and marvel at Christmas lights and New Year's Eve decorations from all over the world.