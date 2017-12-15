This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)

From Palestinian protests and an explosion near New York's Times Square, to the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Norway and Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft landing in Kazakhstan — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
Check out some of the most interesting and important events of this week captured by photographers from different parts of the world.
Check out the prize-winning images and honorable mentions of this year’s annual photo competition in Sputnik’s gallery.
Even if the weather outside might seem a little frightful, there is a whole bunch of outdoor activities to make this winter a blast! Check out these mesmerizing sceneries and photos of people enjoying winter in different parts of the world.
On Monday morning, the Russian president arrived at the Hmeymim base in Latakia province for the first time since 2015, when the anti-terrorist operation was launched in the Arab Republic. Take a look at the highlights of the official event in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
It’s pretty obvious that Santa would be lost with no Mrs. Claus by his side! Check out Sputnik’s photo gallery featuring women in red-and-white suits spreading the festive spirit of Christmas.
