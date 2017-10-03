Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe’s Leading City Destination

The 2017 World Travel Award, known as "The Oscars" for the tourism industry, has named Russia's St. Petersburg the best city destination in Europe for the second time since 2015. A city of palaces and museums, broad avenues and winding canals, it has always stunned and inspired its visitors with its unmatched beauty. However, alongside world-famous sights like the Hermitage Museum, the Mariinsky Theater and St. Isaac's Cathedral, St. Petersburg has scores of lesser known breath-taking places to see. Take a look at the other side of this city wrapped in myth and legend.