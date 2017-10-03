Register
03 October 2017
    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe's Leading City Destination

    © Fotolia/ Yulenochekk
    St. Petersburg’s Semimostie is a spot which offers a spectacular view of the city’s seven bridges: Kashin, Smezhny, Pikalov, Novo-Nikolsky, Staro-Nikolsky, Mogilev and Krasnogvardeysky. According to one legend, this magical place, located on the embankment of the Griboedov Canal, can fulfill all the dreams and desires of everyone who visits it. The best time to make a wish is believed to be 7:00 pm on July 7. Photo: Pikalov Bridge at the intersection of Kryukov and Griboyedov canals and the bell tower of St. Nicholas Cathedral in St. Petersburg.

    Discover some of the most uncommon sights of the Russian city in Sputnik’s photo gallery.

    The 2017 World Travel Award, known as "The Oscars" for the tourism industry, has named Russia's St. Petersburg the best city destination in Europe for the second time since 2015. A city of palaces and museums, broad avenues and winding canals, it has always stunned and inspired its visitors with its unmatched beauty. However, alongside world-famous sights like the Hermitage Museum, the Mariinsky Theater and St. Isaac's Cathedral, St. Petersburg has scores of lesser known breath-taking places to see. Take a look at the other side of this city wrapped in myth and legend.

    mystery, myths, legends, tourism, St. Petersburg, Russia
