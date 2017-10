An independence referendum held in Spain's autonomous region of Catalonia on October 1, 2017, turned violent. Almost 900 of the peacefully assembled people, attempting to cast a democratic vote on their future, were injured after riot police fired rubber bullets and beat them.

According to Catalan's leader Carles Puigdemont, 893 people have been injured, four have been hospitalized and two are in very serious condition, after the polling day violence, as quoted in the local government's Twitter.

Earlier, the Spanish Constitutional court ruled the referendum unconstitutional and took measures to prevent it, including closing polling stations and facilities used in the voting and during the results count.