Zapad 2017, the large-scale war games that are jointly held by Russian and Belarussian troops, are in full swing. Let’s take a look at the audacious servicemen perfecting their skills during the ongoing strategic military exercises.

The Zapad 2017 (West 2017) Russian-Belarussian military maneuvers kicked off on September 14 and are currently in their second stage. The joint war games involve about 12,700 servicemen, including up to 5,500 from Russia and about 7,200 from Belarus.