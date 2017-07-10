New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing

The 22nd Guards Fighter Aviation Regiment, based at the Tsentralnaya Uglovaya airfield in Primorsky Krai, is considered one of the oldest parts of the Russian Air Force. This regiment originates from three independent air units of the Soviet Air Forces, known as the 3rd, 5th and 17th squadrons of the Workers' and Peasants' Red Military Air Fleet, which were formed back in December 1918.

The regiment took part in the Russian Civil War; then, after it was officially established in March 1938, its forces were fighting in the WWII; since 2015, the 22nd Guards Fighter Aviation Regiment has participated in Russian military operations in Syria.

Traditionally, this regiment has been one of the first to get the latest airplanes. In the mid-1980s, it became one of the first Soviet air units, equipped with the then-novel Su-27 fighter jets. In 2007, the regiment was the second to receive the modernized Su-27SM.

Today, it is operating the latest Su-35S fighters, MiG-31BM interceptors and multipurpose Su-30M2 jets used as combat training aircraft. Their home base, the Tsentralnaya Uglovaya airfield, regularly serves as the main base in various exercises.