10 July 2017
    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Su-35S fighters gradually became the main tactical aviation of the Russian Air Force along with Su-30SM jets, both developed on the basis of the Sukhoi Su-27 aircraft.
    The Su-35S is a single-seat twin-engine multirole fighter. It is a so-called 4++ generation fighter that bridges the gap between legacy fighters and the upcoming fifth-generation Sukhoi PAK FA.
    Photo: A Sukhoi Su-35S jet is about to fly at the second qualifying stage of the Aviadarts 2016 regional aviation competition at the Tsentralnaya Uglovaya airfield outside Vladivostok.

    The 22nd Guards Fighter Aviation Regiment, one of the oldest and most honored domestic air units in Russia, gets familiar with its latest aircraft.

    The 22nd Guards Fighter Aviation Regiment, based at the Tsentralnaya Uglovaya airfield in Primorsky Krai, is considered one of the oldest parts of the Russian Air Force. This regiment originates from three independent air units of the Soviet Air Forces, known as the 3rd, 5th and 17th squadrons of the Workers' and Peasants' Red Military Air Fleet, which were formed back in December 1918.

    The regiment took part in the Russian Civil War; then, after it was officially established in March 1938, its forces were fighting in the WWII; since 2015, the 22nd Guards Fighter Aviation Regiment has participated in Russian military operations in Syria.

    Traditionally, this regiment has been one of the first to get the latest airplanes. In the mid-1980s, it became one of the first Soviet air units, equipped with the then-novel Su-27 fighter jets. In 2007, the regiment was the second to receive the modernized Su-27SM.

    Today, it is operating the latest Su-35S fighters, MiG-31BM interceptors and multipurpose Su-30M2 jets used as combat training aircraft. Their home base, the Tsentralnaya Uglovaya airfield, regularly serves as the main base in various exercises.

