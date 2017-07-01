My Planet: Incredible Images Entered Into the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest

The Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest is an annual contest for young photojournalists aged 18 to 33.

It is Russia’s only platform for discovering new photojournalists, allowing them to make a name for themselves on the world photojournalism stage. In 2016, around 6,000 entries by young photojournalists from 71 countries across 5 continents were submitted to the contest.

This year, the number of countries taking part has increased. The 2017 contest’s shortlist contains works by contestants from 14 countries.

Everyone can vote for the best photo on the contest's official website. The winner will be annouced on August 7, 2017.