Better known by his stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy and Diddy, music mogul Sean John Combs topped the Forbes’ rich list. The American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer and entrepreneur earned $130 million from June 2016 to June 2017, thanks to the 20th anniversary reunion tour of the biggest names of his own label, Bad Boy Records, as well as to a partnership with Diageo's Ciroc vodka and his clothing line Sean John’s sells.