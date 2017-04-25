Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action

Sharapova tested positive for meldonium at the January 2016 Australian open and was disqualified for two years on doping charges. Her suspension was reduced to 15 months after an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport when the tennis player claimed that she has taken meldonium for health issues since 2006 and did not know that it was added to the list of banned drugs. Meldonium was only added to the World Anti-Doping Agency list of banned substances on January 1, 2016.