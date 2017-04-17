Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World

In Eastern Christianity, Easter is commonly known as Pascha, a transliteration of the Hebrew "Pesach" which means "Passover." As in Catholicism and some Protestant churches, Orthodox Easter is preceded by a 40-day period of fasting and reflection known as Lent.

The Easter Vigil in Eastern Orthodoxy especially solemn: it is the first official celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus. The Holy Fire, a symbol of light and renewal, appears in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Israeli city of Jerusalem and is spread by worshippers around the world. Starting from Easter Eve, Christians greet each other for forty days with the words: "Christ is risen!" Others respond, "Truly, He is risen!"