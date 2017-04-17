Register
17:47 GMT +317 April 2017
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World

    © Sputnik/ Nina Zotina
    An Easter service at the Cathedral of the Holy Face of Christ the Savior in Sochi, Russia.

    Despite calendars which often dictate different dates for major Christian holidays, in 2017, Eastern Orthodox believers celebrated Easter on the same day as Roman Catholics and Protestants, on April 16. This is how the day commemorating Jesus Christ’s resurrection was observed in different parts of the world.

    In Eastern Christianity, Easter is commonly known as Pascha, a transliteration of the Hebrew "Pesach" which means "Passover." As in Catholicism and some Protestant churches, Orthodox Easter is preceded by a 40-day period of fasting and reflection known as Lent.

    The Easter Vigil in Eastern Orthodoxy especially solemn: it is the first official celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus. The Holy Fire, a symbol of light and renewal, appears in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Israeli city of Jerusalem and is spread by worshippers around the world. Starting from Easter Eve, Christians greet each other for forty days with the words: "Christ is risen!" Others respond, "Truly, He is risen!"

    Easter
    More photos

    • Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
      Last update: 13:55 16.04.2017
      13:55 16.04.2017

      Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties

      Meet the beauties who participated in the Miss Russia-2017 pageant.

      812776
      12
    • From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
      Last update: 14:15 15.04.2017
      14:15 15.04.2017

      From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring

      This week North Korea has been in the spotlight of media attention. Take a look at the events in Pyongyang this week: from a parade to the opening ceremony dedicated to a new district in the city.

      64476
      16
    • This Week in Pictures
      Last update: 13:43 14.04.2017
      13:43 14.04.2017

      This Week in Pictures

      From Holy Week celebrated ahead of Easter by Christians around the world and the New Year's festival in Thailand, to Italy’s Mount Etna eruption and anti-government demonstrations in Venezuela — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.

      210493
      25
    • Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
      Last update: 14:30 13.04.2017
      14:30 13.04.2017

      Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits

      The Mobile Photography Awards announced winners in 18 categories of its 6th annual international contest. Check out the best images captured on smartphones in Sputnik’s photo gallery.

      12179
      18

