Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places

Neftyanye Kamni (also known as Neft Daşları or "the Oil Rocks") is an industrial settlement in the Caspian Sea in Baku, Azerbaijan. The settlement was built on metal overpasses in 1949, after the beginning of oil extraction from the seabed. This place has no permanent population. It was recognized as the world's first offshore oil platform by the Guinness World Records and featured a scene in the 1999 James Bond film “The World Is Not Enough.”