International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World

On April 1, 2017, a number of massive pillow fights were held in cities across the world to celebrate the eighth International Pillow Fight Day. Anyone can join it, but obviously there are some rules: participants can only use soft pillows, should be gentle with others and shouldn't hit anyone "unarmed" or with cameras. The event organizer, The Urban Playground Movement, promotes free, outdoor events around the world with the aim of bringing communities closer.

This year, pillow fights took place in Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Finland, Netherlands, the UK, US and many other countries. Some gatherings were accompanied by charity efforts; for example, in Seattle, Washington, participants made donations to local homeless shelters.