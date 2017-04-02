Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi

The event, which is being held at the Sochi resort for the second time, is expected to attract about 20,000 revellers, with festivities continuing for four days straight.
Probably one of the most beautiful yearly events in the entire world, the cherry blossom bloom, started earlier this week.
From the anti-Brexit protest in London and a fashion show in Beijing, to the blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo and the ammunition warehouse fire in the Kharkiv region – take a look at this weeks’ events in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of launching practical space exploration. Epic spacecraft launches conceal cutting-edge technology and bold engineering solutions making it possible to conduct long-duration and longer-range space expeditions.
Over the past 60 years, the standards of feminine beauty have changed dramatically, each decade tossing from one extreme fashion to another.
