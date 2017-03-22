Register
16:48 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Photo

    World Water Day: Earth's Most Beautiful Waterfalls

    Get short URL
    0 5010

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news
    • World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    • World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    • World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    • World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    • World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    • World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    • World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    • World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    • World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    • World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    • World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    • World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    • World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    • World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    • World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    • World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    © Fotolia/ Nelik
    Ban Gioc - Detian Falls, located on the international border between China and Vietnam.

    As World Water Day is celebrated all over the globe on Wednesday, take a look at mesmerizing images of well-known and not so famous waterfalls, gifted to us by Mother Nature.

    March 22 marks World Water Day, annually celebrated since 1993. The day focuses attention on the importance of universal access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities in developing countries, as well as advocating for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

    UN-Water, the United Nations inter-agency entity, selects a theme for each year's World Day for Water. In 2017, the "Why waste water?" theme highlights reducing and reusing wastewater.

    Tags:
    waterfall, World Water Day
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More photos

    • Spring Has Sprung Around the World
      Last update: 15:25 21.03.2017
      15:25 21.03.2017

      Spring Has Sprung Around the World

      Though spring kicked off in the northern hemisphere on March 1, for many the season begins on March 20, marking the spring equinox - the astronomical beginning of spring. On an equinox, day and night are of approximately equal duration all over the planet.

      0 1623
      17
    • Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
      Last update: 19:06 20.03.2017
      19:06 20.03.2017

      Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia

      A body building and bikini fitness championship was held in two Russian cities where participants showed off their muscular, fit bodies. Sputnik presents photos from the event. In case you were postponing your trip to the gym this might serve as a motivation.

      818891
      21
    • Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
      Last update: 20:37 19.03.2017
      20:37 19.03.2017

      Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry

      Legendary American guitarist, singer and songwriter Charles Edward Anderson Berry, better known throughout the world as Chuck Berry, passed away on March 18, 2017 at the age of 90.

      21203
      14
    • Threat From the Deep: Deadly Might of Russia's Submarine Fleet
      Last update: 17:00 19.03.2017
      17:00 19.03.2017

      Sentinels of the Deep: Deadly Might of Russia's Submarine Fleet

      March 19 is observed annually in Russia as the Day of the Submariner.

      43661
      19

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok