World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls

March 22 marks World Water Day, annually celebrated since 1993. The day focuses attention on the importance of universal access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities in developing countries, as well as advocating for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

UN-Water, the United Nations inter-agency entity, selects a theme for each year's World Day for Water. In 2017, the "Why waste water?" theme highlights reducing and reusing wastewater.