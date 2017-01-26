Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia

Here are some of Karelia's Orthodox shrines, beautiful monuments of history and culture.
The 41st International Circus Festival kicked off on January 19, 2017, featuring the most spectacular and thrilling performances presented for the first time in Monte-Carlo. The event gathered more than 120 artists from 16 countries on the Fontvieille Big Top arena.
On January 16-19, a delegation of UNESCO experts visited Aleppo after it was freed from militants to assess the damage caused by Daesh to the monuments of architecture. About 60% of the Old City of Aleppo is heavily damaged; another 30% is completely destroyed, according to preliminary results of the UNESCO delegation.
Russian wild life photographer Vladimir Medvedev was named winner of the UK-based BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year, the most prestigious wildlife photo contest that showcases the world's most astonishing and challenging natural sights. Take a look at Medvedev's breath-taking images now in Sputnik's photo gallery.
First Lady Melania Trump probably attracted as much public attention as her husband, US President Donald Trump, during the inauguration ceremony on January 20.
