Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco

The 41st edition of the festival kicked off on January 19, 2017, featuring the most spectacular and thrilling performances presented for the first time in Monte-Carlo. The festival gathered more than 120 artists from 16 countries on the Fontvieille Big Top arena.

On January 24 at the Awards Gala Evening, an international jury under the presidency of Princess Stephanie of Monaco honored the best acts of the event with the famous Golden, Silver and Bronze Clowns awards — the most respected prize in the world of the circus. The winners' shows are still on till January 29.