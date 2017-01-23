Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner

Russian wild life photographer Vladimir Medvedev was named winner of the UK-based BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year, the most prestigious wildlife photo contest that showcases the world's most astonishing and challenging natural sights. Medvedev's works do not just showcase nature, but transmit its mood, the natural harmony of colors, light and unusual weather phenomena in the form of art.

In the end of February Vladimir plans to hold an exhibition of his award-winning photos in Moscow. Take a look at these breath-taking images now in Sputnik's photo gallery.