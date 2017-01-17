'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea

The newest S-400 Triumf missile defense system was put on combat alert in Crimea on January 14. Find out more about the S-400 and the ceremony of the regiment entering service in Sputnik's photo gallery.
The newest S-400 Triumf missile defense system was put on combat alert in Crimea on January 14. Find out more about the S-400 and the ceremony of the regiment entering service in Sputnik's photo gallery.
It’s hard to believe that these pictures actually show existing houses and landscapes from different parts of the world, and are not from some twisted horror movie set.
Sometimes Moscow looks like a city from a sci-fi movie. Especially during a cloudy weather.
The first nature reserve in Russia was opened on January 11, 1917. Now, a century later, Russia has over 494 million acres of nature reserves, big and small, that serve as home to countless unique species of plant and animal life.
From Obama's farewell speech and Trump's first press conference, to the snowfall in Europe and the fight against Daesh in Iraq – take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)