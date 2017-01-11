Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia

The historical village of Kinerma, situated in Pryazhinsky District, 100 kilometers from Petrozavodsk, is a living example of a traditional Russian settlement and a unique monument to the wooden architecture of the Karelians. It is also a great place for rural recreation. When Kinerma was recognized as the most beautiful village in Russia, the number of tourists immediately started to increase. According to Alexey Lesonen, Minister of Culture of the Republic of Karelia, the tourist flow is now so overwhelming that residents of Kinerma can't cope with it. It has become "a problem but in a good way."