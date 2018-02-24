Russian Cross-Country Skiers Win Silver, Bronze Medals in Olympic 50km Race

PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - Cross-country skiers Alexander Bolshunov and Andrey Larkov from the team of the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) won silver and bronze medals respectively in men's 50 km mass start at Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics on Saturday.

Finnish cross-country skier Iivo Niskanen came first followed by Bolshunov and Larkov who increased the number of medals won by the OAR to 16.

The team of Olympic athletes from Russia has 16 awards — one gold, six silver and nine bronze medals.

​Russian athletes compete under the Olympic flag and in the status of Olympic athletes from Russia because of the decision of the International Olympic Committee, which suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee after investigations of the use of doping at the Games in Sochi.