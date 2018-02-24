Russian Cross-Country Skiers Win Silver, Bronze Medals in Olympic 50km Race

Finnish cross-country skier Iivo Niskanen came first followed by Bolshunov and Larkov who increased the number of medals won by the OAR to 16.
The team of Olympic athletes from Russia has 16 awards — one gold, six silver and nine bronze medals.
RT olympicchannel: Congratulations to Alexander Bolshunov of #OAR on his third medal of #PyeongChang2018 with #Silver in Men's #CrossCountrySkiing 50km Mass Start!— Embassy of Sport (@embassyofsport) 24 февраля 2018 г.
More news here: https://t.co/SEUx1D8hyg pic.twitter.com/vXhFXC5jjh
Unbelievable achievement by Alexander Bolshunov #Silver #Silver #Silver #Bronze! Congrats Alexander! Congrats Andrey Larkov on #Bronze for @Russia🇷🇺 in #CrossCountrySkiing #PyongChang2018 Go @Olympic_Russia🇷🇺— Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) 24 февраля 2018 г.
Поздравляем, Александр и Андрей! pic.twitter.com/0WzegsyVq1
Russian athletes compete under the Olympic flag and in the status of Olympic athletes from Russia because of the decision of the International Olympic Committee, which suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee after investigations of the use of doping at the Games in Sochi.
