Russian Women's Hockey Team Beats Switzerland, Advances to Olympics' Semifinal

GANGNEUNG (Sputnik) - Russian women's ice hockey team triumphed on Saturday over its Swiss rivals, entering the semifinal of the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

At the quarter-final game, Russia defeated Switzerland 6-2 (1-0, 2-2, 3-0). The goals were made by Anna Shokhina (8th and 54th minutes), Victoria Kulishova (34), Liana Ganeeva (39), Elena Dergacheva (48) and Olga Sosina (60). Alina Mueller (21) and Lara Shtalder (32) scored at the Swiss team.

At the semifinal, the Russian team will play against Canada.

Previously, the best result of Russian female ice hockey team was achieved at the Olympic Games in 2002, when they took the fifth place.